Lower Valley massage parlor shut down by El Paso County Attorney’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Lower Valley massage parlor has been shut down by a temporary restraining order filed by the El Paso County Attorney’s Office.

Yoyo Body Works, 800 N. Zaragoza Road, will remain closed until a temporary injunction hearing is held on Oct. 18. The restraining order was approved by the 448th District Court.

The parlor had been under investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Vice Unit, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the El Paso County Attorney’s Office, a news release said.

“During the past three months, with assistance of law enforcement officers and State Inspectors, the County Attorney documented prevalent and repeated violations at the establishment, including employment of unlicensed therapists, massage therapists dressed in a sexually provocative manner, and possibly people living on the premises,” a news release from the County Attorney’s said. “The establishment, whose customer base was almost completely male, advertised on websites that are considered erotic in nature, offering ‘beautiful Asian girls’ with pictures of very young Asian females dressed in a style to induce arousal.”

The owner of Yoyo Body Works was asking the media to leave the area on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the business has done nothing wrong.