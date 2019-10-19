Lower Valley massage parlor remains closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Lower Valley massage parlor which was shut down by a temporary restraining order by the El Paso County Attorney’s Office earlier this month remains closed.

A hearing was scheduled to lift the temporary injunction against the owners of YoYo Body Works was canceled Friday. As KTSM previously reported, the massage parlor located on North Zaragoza had been under investigation by the El Paso Police Department for what it says were ‘repeated violations.’ It was shuttered on October 8, pending additional hearings with the County Attorney’s office.

“During the past three months, with assistance of law enforcement officers and State Inspectors, the County Attorney documented prevalent and repeated violations at the establishment, including employment of unlicensed therapists, massage therapists dressed in a sexually provocative manner, and possibly people living on the premises,” a news release from the County Attorney’s Office earlier this month said.

The El Paso County Attorney’s Office says it is working with the owners of the business, which will remain closed until a hearing is rescheduled before a judge.