EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the death of a man as a result of an accident in May.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit says the collision happened on May 10, just before 10 p.m.

According to authorities’ preliminary examination, a Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Aida Reyes, was stalled on the road at the 1100 block of Americas.

Humberto Reyes Jr. who was a passenger in the Grand Am, was standing behind the car when was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, driven by 22-year-old Leonel Bravo Jr.

The victim was taken to Del Sol Medical Center for treatment. He died on June 6th from his injuries

The STI wasn’t notified until June 14th by the Medical Examiner’s Office about Reyes’ passing at the hospital

This is the 34th traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same time last year. STI continues the investigation.

