EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Wednesday, a day after a 1-year-old was run over in the Lower Valley, parents with children at Ysleta Head start gathered to learn about vehicle safety with toddlers from University Medical’s Trauma Department. Parents at the demonstration, had the death of the baby at the top of their minds.

“I know unfortunately we heard the news of a one-year-old that got run over in their own driveway so it just kind of brings that into perspective, even if you are the most mindful parent, you know always double check because you can’t always see them, they are so little,” said Grisel Vidaurri, a parent.

“I feel very sad you know obviously for the family that they lost their baby it makes me want to be more aware also like this can happen to anybody,” said Edith Perales, another parent.

During the demonstration, parents sat in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle while children stood behind it. The parents had to see at what distance they could see their child. It depends on the child’s size but for some, the parents could not see the child until they were 18 ft. away.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, each year more than 9,000 children are treated for injuries that happened while they were unattended in or around vehicles. The Injury Prevention Education Specialist for the Trauma Department at UMC said these types of incidents are preventable.

“It definitely feels like it’s really important to get that message out there now more than ever just to make sure that everybody knows that this is preventable and if we work together, we can prevent tragedy’s,” said Ana Acosta Injury prevention Education Specialist For Trauma Department UMC.

Acosta gave tips to parents including checking for anything around your vehicle that may entice a child.

“Take those five seconds to go around your vehicle and look for toys, pets chalk anything and you want to do all of that before you start your engine,” said Acosta.

She also says to designate an adult or older child to supervise small children while your getting in your vehicle.

“Just to make sure that everybody’s eyes are on the kids you’re holding their hands your making sure their safe with you,” said Acosta.

