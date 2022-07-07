Fabens, TX (KTSM) – The new Lower Valley Wastewater Project in Fabens will provide new septic and sewer services to the El Conquistador and Lourdes neighborhoods for the first time.

Previously, the community functioned off a septic system but County Commissioner Illiana Holguin says if there wasn’t a change to the system, it could have caused health issues for residents in the area.

“Up until now it did not have a functioning sewer system, the families had to rely on septic tanks many of which had started to fail,” said Holguin.

According to Sal Alonzo, the associate director of planning and development says it was a $3 million dollar project that was funded through El Paso County, Lower Valley water district, and the Texas department of agriculture.

According to County judge Ricardo Samaniego the project started in 2012 when they started to figure out what was needed and get the money in place.

The actual construction started in June 2021 and is expected to be finished this month.

Holguin says the project took longer than anticipated because of supply issues.

