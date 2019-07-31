Lower Valley business takes aim at De La Torre, YISD following superintendent fight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Lower Valley carpet store known for poking fun at local politics on its marquee is taking aim at Ysleta ISD after its superintendent allegedly head-butted the leader of another local district in San Antonio last month.

As KTSM reported, the YISD board of trustees voted on Tuesday to suspend Superintendent Xavier De La Torre without pay for three days for not immediately notifying board members about the fight involving Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza.

SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza (left) and YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre (right)

Located at 1206 Giles, the sign outside of Freeway Carpets & Wood Floors reads, “YISD code of ethics prohibits headbutts, unless, the dude is totally (expletive)-faced.”

The message refers to the police report that inferred De La Torre was intoxicated during the incident.

The suspect “appeared to be intoxicated due to the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes,” according to the report.

YISD board members voted 7-0 after meeting in executive session for more than four hours on Tuesday.