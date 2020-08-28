Lowbrow Palace to hold virtual concert to raise money for workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An entertainment venue located in El Paso will hold a live stream concert to raise money for its staff and other residents who have been laid off or temporarily furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowbrow Palace said the live stream concert will be held Wednesday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

Some local bands including Roman Rouge and The Swell Kids will perform during the live stream concert.

“Lowbrow holds a special place in my heart having seen so many amazing concerts there. I’m proud to be a part of this fundraiser and give back to this iconic music venue,” said Rouge. “With everyone donating their time and coming together to make this happen, it should definitely make for a special evening in our El Paso community. I just can’t wait to perform my new single ‘I Cry’ along with several other new songs for fans next week. Hope everyone can make sure to tune in and donate.”

The live stream will air on Instagram live on @FitFamElPaso.

Officials with the Lowbrow Palace said 100-percent of the proceeds raised from the event will be directly donated to more than 10 former Lowbrow employees and local residents.

“Fans can donate beginning today through either Venmo (via @TheLowbrow-Palace) or Paypal (via christian@lowbrowpalace.com) until Sunday, September 6,” a news release said.

“Our Lowbrow team is grateful to be the beneficiary of this special fundraiser. The live stream concert will give us an opportunity to help raise funds for our venue employees that have been left without a job as a result of COVID-19 – all while showcasing some of El Paso’s best local talent with The Swell Kids & Roman Rouge,” said Christian Yanez, Lowbrow Palace talent buyer, and a local resident. “El Pasoans coming together and showing support for one another is what this event is really all about. I hope that local residents will join us next week to watch this fundraising concert event live as we call attention to El Paso’s vibrant music community.”

To encourage donations, the venue is also offering special prizes that will be offered to randomly selected donors as a thank you for their charitable contributions (minimum $20 donation) that include the following items:

• (1) Pair of tickets to 10th annual Neon Desert Music Festival

• (1) $150 ticket credit for the upcoming concert season

• (2) $50 ticket credit for the upcoming concert season

• (1) Merch swag pack featuring all four of the venue’s comfy t-shirts

• (1) Customized Lowbrow Palace skateboard deck

The benefit concert will telecast live from the Lowbrow Palace which is located in downtown El Paso and is run by local promoter and event producer Splendid Sun Productions.

You can visit www.lowbrowpalace.com to learn more about Lowbrow Palace.

The iconic West Texas music venue is slated to honor its 10th-anniversary next summer with more information surrounding the milestone celebrations to be announced in the coming months.