EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Runoff election day is this Saturday with three City Council seats on the ballot. Those seats are for District 1 which is Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova Silverstein, District 6 incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez against Art Fierro and District 8 with Bettina Olivares against Chris Canales.

According to Dr. Richard Pineda from the Sam Donaldson Center for Communications at UTEP, it is important for El Pasoans that whoever is elected represents themselves and the interests of their neighborhood.

“As I’m fond of saying there’s always big ideas that come through city council but at the end of the day you’re going to want someone who will advocate to fixing potholes and make sure that there’s stop signs in your neighborhood and so those city council representatives are super important for that.”

The El Paso County Elections Department has reported a 4% voter turnout. Lisa Wise the elections administrator said that this is actually a normal occurrence in December elections because it is usually a hectic time of the year.

“We also have people who say you know I already voted in November and who may not even know there’s a run-off or I don’t know if I’m even in that district when you have specific districts and not a county wide run off or a city wide run off you’ll find some drop from voter turnout as well.”

Dr. Pineda and Lisa Wise are not expecting large crowds at the polling sites come Saturday. According to Dr. Pineda whether the candidate was capable of reaching out to people who voted for the 3rd or 4th place candidate in the November election.

“That’s also a big ask because if you voted for somebody for whatever reason you like their campaign or maybe you had some particular belief in line with theirs its hard then to assume those people are going to want to come back out.”

For information on where you can vote on election day as well as what time polls will open you can find it on the El Paso County Elections Department website.

