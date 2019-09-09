Loved ones remember, celebrate the life of former Eastwood football star

Those who know Cruz remembered his life and what he stood for.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family, friends, and loved ones came together to celebrate the life of Eddie (Gino) Cruz with a special prayer service at Crestview Funeral Home on Sunday night.

“It was never a sad time with Eddie you know,” Xavier Avila, a long-time friend of Cruz shared. “If Eddie knew I was crying this whole time he’d probably be laughing at me and giving me crap for it.”

It was the first step to saying goodbye.

“Gino was just like a very chilled out person and honestly, this was the last person I’d expect something like this to happen to,” childhood friend Quejon Frias said. “Makes me sad to think he had a big life coming for him. College and all that, his football career. It’s all gone now.”

While sharing personal stories with one another, everyone during the prayer service agreed that Cruz made major impacts on many lives.

“I was a mess, but somehow he made sure I was okay. And that’s how he was,” Cruz’s mother said during the service. “He cared about me, his dad, his sisters, everyone that stepped in his way.”

“The way his impact on the community and this city alone, his family, anyone he’s ever talked to, or really interacted with in that way. He changes people for the better and that’s just something I think we can all be proud of about Eddie. Having to be able to have known him and him doing that for a lot of us,” Avila added.

A life that won’t ever be forgotten, and impacts that will still live within those he knew.

“I miss you every day and it’s going to be tough for not having my brother here anymore. I’m going to hold my promises to you on behalf of everything we’ve talked about. I’m going to keep grinding for you till the day I’m in a box man, I love you,” Avila shared.

Cruz’s funeral service will be held at the Crestview Funeral Home on Monday morning starting at 10 a.m. Cruz’s family has requested KTSM stream the service live on our Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.