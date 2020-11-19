Loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19, El Paso families make tough choices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Paso families are having to make tough decisions as their loved ones are on ventilators and intubated in hospitals.

Mizu Martinez and her father Rene Martinez

“Right now he is intubated,” said Mizu Martinez, whose father is a COVID-19 hospital patient. “As of Friday, he was struggling to breathe a little bit, so they did have to put him on a tube and on a ventilator.”

Mizu Martinez told KTSM 9 News that her 54-year-old father, Rene Martinez, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for the past three weeks. However, she says he is doing better since being intubated and is hopeful, saying his situation is her biggest motivator to finish nursing school.

“I knew that I wanted to be a nurse but, like, now to me, it’s a motivator. I think having somebody in the hospital to me, it’s like I need to understand and I need to know. I actually like that I understand and I know what’s going on,” said Mizu.

Angelica Sorrell and Laura Sorrell

Another El Pasoan, Laura Sorrell, is facing the heartbreaking decision of whether or not to take her mother, Angelica Sorrell, off the ventilator, after 34 days. Laura Sorrell told KTSM that she’s not ready to give up on her.

“I look at her, you know, think about if I was her, if I was in the position, I know she’s not going to let me die, she’s not going to disconnect me,” said Laura.

Laura said she doesn’t want her mother to end up in one of the mobile morgues.

“I don’t want to see my mom like that. I can’t imagine my mom on the truck, you know, for days you know on the bag. I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,” she said.

However, one El Paso woman is proving recovery is possible. Maria Soto, 61, was in the ICU battling COVID-19.

“The nurses and doctors were talking to us and they were making it seem like we weren’t going to see her again,” said Kelly Galindo, Soto’s daughter.

Kelly Galindo and her mother Maria Soto

Soto did make it and is now back home with her daughter. Just a few months ago, her daughter Kelly found herself in the same position as Mizu Martinez and Laura Sorrell, wondering if her mother would come home.

“I’ve always valued my mom, but even more so now because I did get a second chance with her,” said Galindo.

Meanwhile the Martinez and Sorrell families are staying positive hoping they too will be able to have a second chance and be able to bring their loved ones home.

