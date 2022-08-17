Having house plants that thrive indoors and outside in the summer is a great way to spruce up your space and add a sense of well-being to your home.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program.

According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said to be collaborating with the John Hopkins University of Cities Services to invite residents to apply for the program’s mini grants in order to participate in small-scale volunteer-led revitalization projects to help beautify targeted neighborhoods.

According to the LYB program, the selected neighborhoods are:

Chihuahuita Neighborhood

Segundo Barrio Neighborhood

Chamizal Neighborhood

The Love Your Block program is stated to provide mini grants ranging from $250-$2,000 in order to help fund projects that have been designed to improve neighborhood concerns. The projects are also said to improve the quality of life for residents and to promote a high engagement within the community.

According to the LYB program, the examples of projects include:

Neighborhood clean-ups

Vacant lot clean-up/activation

Historic preservation project

Exterior home repairs

Community art/mural installation

Miniature reading library

Mini-grant applications must be for projects that take place within the targeted neighborhoods of focus and are due no later than August 26, 2022. The applications can be picked up at CITY 3, 801 Texas Ave, or may be submitted directly through the links below:

English: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/ElPasoLYBMiniGrantApplicationENG

Spanish: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/ElPasoLYBMiniGrantApplicationESP

For more information, email Neighborhoodservices@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-1651.

