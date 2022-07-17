EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Master Gardeners are members of the local community who are enthusiastic, love gardening and are willing to share their knowledge with others.

Organizers say the local chapter is holding in-person classes now and will be held Thursdays, September 8 through November 17th , from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office located at the Ascarate Annex at 301 Manny Martinez Sr. Drive, 79905.

The $225.00 registration fee includes all educational materials for the course. Once you complete the required classes, 62 volunteer hours are required to complete the training and become a certified Texas Master Gardener Volunteer.

Persons interested in applying for the 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course must fill out an application by August 19th and attend the orientation on September 1, 2022.

Applications can be downloaded online or by calling the extension office at 915-771-2354.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store