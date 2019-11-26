Loud booms in West El Paso tied to gas line, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rapid series of loud booms rattled West El Paso Monday night, startling residents and leading to a flurry of 911 calls.

Worried callers wondered whether the sounds — which rang out around 9:30 and lasted for a few minutes — were explosions or gunfire, according to emergency dispatch transmissions.

Shortly after 10 p.m., El Paso Police tweeted that the source of the noise was the result of pressure being released from gas lines at a power plant located along Racetrack Dr. near Sunland Park.