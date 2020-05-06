Loretto Alumnae come together to ‘adopt’ a Senior

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the year these young women have anxiously waited three years for. Being a senior at Loretto Academy unlocks a number of traditions shared by generations of women, and this year, graduates are having to make adjustments.

“We’re all so sad, and as Freshmen, we saw these traditions as being just traditions, but as we grew, we saw them for what they actually were. Missing out on these special moments is really heartbreaking,” said Loretto Senior, Abigail Eudave.

The Class of 2020 will have a different story to tell.

“I keep thinking about it like this would be a really funny anecdote in the future like, ‘what year did you graduate? oh 2020. oh that year,'” Senior Melina Olivas mused.

But this year started new memories and traditions. It’s the year when past generations came together to create a new experience for these Seniors. One no other graduating class ever had.

Enter, Dr. Sylvia Acosta.

“We have a Loretto community regardless of where they are in the world that wants to make sure the girls are enjoying their traditions and are enjoying their ability to be at Loretto even if it is through distance and making sure they feel special,” said Dr. Acosta.

A Facebook page created by Dr. Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region enabled alumnae to connect and adopt Seniors to make a memorable final year.

“We’re the YWCA, we’re about women so being able to help and be a part of this for Loretto Academy that has so many strong women that have graduated from that school is an honor for me,” said Dr. Acosta.

So while traditions like Ring Rose, the Alumnae Luncheon, and Circle Drive are postponed for a later date, the lessons meant to be passed on through those customs seem to hae come right on time.