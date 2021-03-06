Loretto Academy to hold annual blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is invited to a blood drive on Wednesday, March 24.

The drive with Vitalant, a blood donation nonprofit, is sponsored by the Loretto Academy High School National Honor Society. However, it will not be done at Loretto but instead at Bassett Place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 6101 Gateway Blvd West.

If you want to donate blood you can make an appointment for Wednesday’s drive by calling 877-25-VITAL.

Anyone who is 16-years-old and wants to donate will need to have signed parent permission.

A press release says 1400 blood drives have been canceled since the beginning of the pandemic and the community is need of more donations.