EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two people are dead after a crash involving multiple motorcycles Thursday night, May 25, according to El Paso Police Department.

Emergency dispatchers also confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers of EPPD and Fire Medical crews responded to the incident at 8:46 p.m. near Campbell off the Border Highway.

Police say the Loop 375 East and West bound at Mile Marker 60 is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid Loop 375 in the Downtown/Central area.

Additionally, the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are responding to the scene.

KTSM is working to gather more details about this story.