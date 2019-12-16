Longtime KLAQ, KISS FM DJ Courtney Nelson dies in motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Courtney Nelson, the man behind the airwaves of El Paso’s biggest radio stations from the mid-1980s through 2012 passed away Friday according to KLAQ.

Nelson, who left the station in 2012 to San Antonio, died in a motorcycle crash according to KLAQ. During his time with the Townsquare radio conglomerate, Nelson served as Morning Show Host, Production Producer, Program Director, and Operations Manager. Outside of the station, Nelson took up dirt bike riding as a hobby.

Many got to know Nelson during his tenure as KLAQ’s Morning Show Host, half of the Courtney and Big Al Morning Show. He also worked at KROD and KSII-FM during his long tenure at the station.

Most recently, Nelson was an on-air personality at Y100 San Antonio’s New Country Leader.

Funeral services for Nelson have not yet been announced. He is survived by his wife and two children.