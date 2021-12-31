Longtime El Paso radio DJ Lorraine Austin dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lorraine Austin Arrambide, the voice behind many of El Pasoans’ midday drives for years, died over the weekend from a year-long battle with Pancreatitis.

Austin worked as a radio personality at KHEY, KISS-FM, and most notably, The Fox 92.3, where she hosted the midday shift for more than a decade.

Her death was confirmed by her sister, who posted the following on her Facebook page on Sunday, December 26

“On behalf of Lorraine ‘Lori’s It is with much sadness that I let you know that early morning yesterday, Lorraine has taken her angel wings and is now in heaven with her beloved family and furr babies who have gone before her. She has had some health issues of late, and though she is gone, she is at peace and will no longer be in pain. We are already feeling her loss and we thank you all for the friendship and love you have all given her through her wonderful life. We are organizing funeral details and will update with details when we have them,” it read.



Austin’s longtime friend, ESPN 600 Radio Host Steve Kaplowitz, says she was without insurance at the time of her passing. He is now hoping El Paso will come together to give back to her family to give her a proper funeral.

According to those who knew her, Austin was a diehard 49ers fan, a lover of pets, and a fiercely loyal friend.

