Longtime Del Sol Medical Center therapy dog, Duke, retires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Longtime Del Sol Medical Center therapy dog, Duke Garcia, retired Friday in a special ceremony.

Duke has been serving hospital patients for “42 years” (six human-years). Officials at Del Sol say he’s spent his time at the hospital bringing joy to patients and staff, forming a special bond with Del Sol’s CEO David Shrimp.

During Friday’s ceremony, he was gifted several retirement gifts including a giant dog bed and a basket of snacks. He quickly made use of his dog bed, relaxing during the duration of the ceremony.

His replacement, Coco, was officially initiated into the hospital’s family during a “passing of the bandana” ceremony.

