EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses.

Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1.

“Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years of owning her own ship in the same location.

There will be a chance for friends and customers to say good from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the barbershop.