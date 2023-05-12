EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC (5-3-1, 16 pts) will welcome in Loudoun United FC (3-4-1, 10 pts) to Southwest University Park for a USL Championship match on Saturday night.

Los Locos head into this match in great form as the club is riding a six-game unbeaten streak in league play.

“We proved that we can grind, respond and play good football but there’s another level up we can reach to be more dominant in this league.” Locomotive head coach Brian Clarhaut said.

Los Locos have also won its last four matches and could equalize a club record for most consecutive wins with a victory against Loudoun on Saturday.

Locomotive is now joint-second in the league in both goals (15) and shots (118), as well as third for combined goals and assists (26). The club has been consistent in its scoring, getting at least one goal in 8 of 9 games. No team has done so more often in the USL Championship this season.

“I love that feeling of winning, that feeling of success. It’s been great for us. We have got to continue, and we can’t lose our focus,” Locomotive FC midfielder Eric Calvillo said. “Every game isn’t going to be easy, so we have to continue doing what we know and what we’ve been doing.”

Loudoun United FC will come into Saturday’s match with a hunger to grab three points as the club has been winless in its last three contests. Most recently, Loudoun United FC is coming off a 5-1 loss to MLS side Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.

This will be the second ever meeting between the sides and the first time they meet at Southwest University Park. Locomotive got the upper hand in the initial meeting last season, walking away with three points in a 3-1 win at Loudoun’s Segra Field.

El Paso Locomotive FC and Loudoun United FC will duke it out on Saturday at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the match on Estrella TV (9.2), ktsm.com, or ESPN+.