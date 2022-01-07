Locomotive transfer Macca King to Switchbacks FC; Niall Logue to Memphis 901 FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced Friday that the club has completed the transfer of Defender Macauley ‘Macca’ King to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Defender Niall Logue to Memphis 901 FC.

Per club policy, the details of the transfers have not been made public and is pending league and federation approval.

King departs El Paso Locomotive after two seasons with the club, having joined in the summer of 2020.

Officials share that, since joining the club, King fit in as a right back on the Locomotive defensive line, playing for 2,881 minutes over 37 games. In that time, King found seven goals and five assists by serving the ball into the box while getting on the end of set pieces from corners and freekicks to find the back of the net. After a stellar second season with El Paso Locomotive FC that saw King earn five Team of the Week accolades.

Niall Logue departs the club to join Memphis 901 FC where he had spent the 2021 USL Championship season on loan. During his loan, Logue helped lift the Eastern Conference club to a playoff after 22 appearances.

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 broadcast live on ESPN+. The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

