Locomotive Forwards Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac re-sign with club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday morning brought good news for the Locomotive faithful, as club officials announced forwards Aaron Gomez and Luis Solignac will return to the club for its fourth USL Championship campaign, pending league and federation approval.

Gomez played the first three seasons with Locomotive on loan from Liga MX sister club, FC Juarez Bravos, while Solignac joined the team in the 2021 season making immediate waves in the final third.

Gomez and Solignac return as the 10th and 11th players to have played for El Paso Locomotive FC in 2021, keeping a large core of the roster that reached a third consecutive playoff appearance while finishing third overall in the league.

Gomez, 27, joins El Paso Locomotive FC after spending the first three seasons with the team on loan from FC Juarez. Through those first three seasons on loan, Gomez has established himself as one of the better forwards across the league, playing 71 games for 4,373 minutes across all competitions.

The first Locomotive Player of the Week (2019-Week 17) has recorded 23 goals and nine assists over the three years, cementing himself as the club’s all-time leading goal scorer through the regular season. His standout 2021 campaign performance stands as his best over the last three years, having scored 10 goals and five assists, earning a nod on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 27.

Solignac, 30, has been a crucial part of the attacking third for El Paso Locomotive since joining ahead of the 2021 season. The 2021 Fan Award Attacker of the Year and Most Valuable Player quickly put himself in the record books by finding the club’s fastest goal at just 18-seconds to open his goal-scoring accounting with the Locos.

One of the few iron men of the 2021 season, Solignac played in all 33 matches played through regular season and playoffs in 2021, recording 2,275 minutes, leading the attack with 10 goals and seven assists. His work rate at the top of the Locomotive attack earned the Argentine forward two appearances on the USL Championship Team of the Week, including being named the league’s Player of the Week in Week 15.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (5): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue

MIDFIELDERS (5): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.