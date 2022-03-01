El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Locomotive Football Club (FC) have signed Grenadian national player, Shavon John-Brown, for the upcoming 2022 USL Championship regular season.

John-Brown is formerly a player in the National Independent Soccer League. The 26-year-old was born in Canada, according to the FC. He made his professional debut in 2011 with Hard Rock FC in the Grenada League Premier Division where he contributed eight goals to the eventually wining the championship

Shavon [John-Brown] came to us on trial and proved himself a very capable footballer while fitting in really well with the squad. He has shown that he can play multiple positions. We used him as a winger and as a full back, and he performed at a very good level in both. We were looking for a player that was comfortable in multiple positions and Shavon ticked all the boxes. John Hutchinson, EP Locomotive Head Coach/ Technical Director

PLAYER CARD:

Name: Shavon John-Brown

Pronunciation: SHUH-von

Position: Defender

DOB: April 13, 1995

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 174 lbs.

Hometown: Montreal, Canada

Last club: New Amsterdam (NISA)

Although Canadian-born, John-Brown plays for the Grenadian national team. With 29 caps to his resume, John-Brown has scored four goals. He has competed in the highest of stages, playing in CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifying as well as the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

John-Brown has been with the Locomotive FC as a trialist throughout its preseason leading into the 2022 USL Championship regular season, featuring as a trialist in the preseason match against New Mexico United. With El Paso Locomotive, the 26-year-old has proven resourceful as he takes a more defensive-minded approach on the Locomotive backline.

John-Brown has had prior professional experience in the U.S., like helping lift the NPSL North Atlantic Conference Championship in 2018 and 2019 and won the NPSL Northeast Region Championship in 2019 with New York Cosmos B.

In 2021, John-Brown signed with Amsterdam FC in NISA, playing mainly as a forward where he has found five goals and three assists in 27 appearances.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:



GOALKEEPERS (2): Philipp Beigl, Evan Newton



DEFENDERS (8): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Harry Brockbank, Ander Egiluz, Andrew Fox, Shavon John-Brown, Martín Payares, Yuma



MIDFIELDERS (8): Eric Calvillo, Chapa Herrera, Nick Hinds, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Emmanuel Sonupé, Sebástian Velásquez



FORWARDS (4): Christiano François, Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias

