El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 11-11-6, 39 points) fought out a 1-0 win on the road at Las Vegas Lights FC Wednesday evening to jump back over the playoff line into seventh place, recording another crucial three points in the journey to the 2023 postseason.

Defensive duo Erik McCue and Miles Lyons linked up to score El Paso’s lone goal in the 12′. A deep precision pass from McCue in Locomotive’s half would find the feet of Lyons, who brought the ball down with great composure and chipped the charging goalkeeper to put the ball into the open net and record his first professional goal.

Extending its perfect undefeated record at Cashman Field to three wins, El Paso now face a quick turnaround with a big contest on Saturday against Western Conference leaders Sacramento Republic FC.

FORECAST: 87ºF, mostly clear skies

ATTENDANCE: N/A

TEAM NOTES

With the win, El Paso are back over the playoff line, jumping from ninth to seventh.

At Cashman Field, El Paso are a perfect 3-0-0 and have not conceded a goal (El Paso currently outscores Las Vegas 5-0).

20-year-old Miles Lyons scored his first professional goal, which proved to be the game-winner.

Erik McCue’s assist was his second of the season.

Benny Diaz kept a second-straight clean sheet to bring his season total to nine.

El Paso’s defense limited an opponent to zero shots on target for the first time this season.

Petur Knudsen made his first start for El Paso tonight.

Eric Calvillo returned to the field for El Paso after missing last week’s action on international duty with El Salvador.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Miles Lyons (Erik McCue) 12′

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Nick Hinds), Miles Lyons, Louis Herrera (Denys Kostyshyn), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Aaron Gomez, Petur Knudsen (Emmanuel Sonupe)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Diego Abarca, Chris Garcia,

LV – (3-5-2) Leo Diaz, Timothie Zali (Josh Dolling), Marcelo Lage, Zach Carroll, Alejandro Mitrano (Jordan Ayimbila), Andres Jimenez (Andrew Carleton), Jacob Bushue – C, Alexander Romero (Azriel Gonzalez), Lucas Stauffer, Tyler Bagley, Daniel Rios (Justin Ingram)

Subs Not Used: Andre Zuluaga, Pablo Soares

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Miles Lyons (Yellow) 30′, Marc Navarro (Yellow) 53′

LV – Jacob Bushue (Yellow) 90+2′

MATCH STATS: ELP | LV

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSS. %: 41|59

SHOTS: 13|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|0

SAVES: 0|3

FOULS: 7|17

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 4|6

UP NEXT: Saturday, September 16 at Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Heart Health Park.