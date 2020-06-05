Locally black-owned businesses gain support through social media

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — After days of protests in the Borderland for the loss of George Floyd, El Pasoans are looking into other ways to help one another. A post that promotes local black-owned businesses, has circulated through media for the last few days.

Queen Adalah Aza, the owner of the Queen’s Table told KTSM she has always gained support from the Borderland, and now her business is listed on a post compiled of dozens of Black-owned businesses in El Paso, shared hundreds of times, meant to gather support.

Aza explained, its the El Paso thing to do.

“You can see how we really are El Paso Strong, because of the way we come together in times of tragedy, turmoil or just point-blank in the way we come together in general regardless of who you are, some may say we are a melting pot, but I like to think of it as a quilted blanket,” Aza said.

Co-owners of Imperial Legacy Clothing in El Paso added, they have seen a rise in engagements on their social media and website. They said, today reflects the message of their 1921 clothing collection.

“It’s to shine a light on what happened in Tulsa Oklahoma and to showcase black excellence because black people have done a lot for the world,”Faith and Marcus Smith told KTSM.

Adding why it’s necessary to push for a better future.

“It is a tradition that when someone dies, we pause and give a moment of silence but after so long you’re tired of giving that moment of silence and maybe you just need a whole month to shout but once you get that out its time together that energy and do something more productive and positive as El Paso, we have already skipped that and were at that point where we’re like, hey what can we do for each other,” explained Aza.

The entrepreneurs added why, it’s time to stop being scared and chase our dreams.

“If thats what you want to do, then you need to do whatever its is to put yourself in that position, shoot for the stars, skies the limit,” said Marcus Smith.

For more Black-Owned businesses you can support in El Paso click here.