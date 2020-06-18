Local volunteers helping in the fight against COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of volunteers is making a big difference in El Paso’s fight against COVID-19.

Four volunteer pilots who are a part of the El Paso squadron of the Civil Air Patrol are flying up to a thousand COVID-19 samples every day from El Paso to Austin.

Officials said the organization provides emergency relief support and was asked by the Texas Department of Emergency Management to transport COVID-19 samples.

According to the pilots, they leave to Austin at 6:30 p.m. and return to El Paso around 1 a.m. every day.

“Part of what we do is try to help the community where we can we fly homeland defense we fly all sorts of programs and this just happens to be one of the programs we fly,” said Captain Civil Air Patrol Patrick Mulvey.

Officials said the organization has been around for 60 years and is made entirely of volunteers.