EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric, El Paso Water, Texas Gas Service, Las Cruces Utilities and Zia Natural Gas are teaming up to raise awareness on utility scams, in honor of Utility Scam Awareness Day.

People should look out for signs such as receiving a call or text, threatening the termination of services if personal information or payment is not provided. Never provide a potential scammer with a payment option, especially if it’s a pre-paid card. The actual utility will give you various payment options and usually more time to provide a payment.

If you are still unsure on how to recognize a potential scammer, you can always check your account status online or call the utility directly. Local utilities also advise calling 911 if the situation escalates.