Local uniform business sees drop in school uniform sales, remains afloat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Remote learning is not only impacting students, teachers, and parents, but it’s also impacting local businesses who rely on making school uniforms.



As KTSM 9 News has reported, some students in the Borderland are slowly returning to campus. Many schools would normally require school uniforms for students, but with the school year starting remotely, the owner of Mex-Tex Uniforms said he’s making do with what’s in stock.



“We were ready for a big regular back to school and actually we received merchandise that was planned for back to school, but now don’t really need,” David Cohen, Owner of Mex-Tex Uniforms said.



Cohen has been running his uniform business in El Paso for 35 years. He said he makes uniforms for several local schools, and with back to school starting remotely, there’s been a dramatic drop in sales. Fortunately, he also sells work wear and medical uniforms.

“There’s a lot of different areas in our business, so luckily schools aren’t just everything we’re counting on,” Cohen added.



While having a full inventory, Cohen said business is keeping steady but selling school uniforms may be on pause for a while.

“Next year, for back to school, it’s the soonest I expect to see anybody really doing a lot of school uniforms, if even at that point,” Cohen stated.



Looking ahead, the owner of Mex-Tex Uniforms said he’s paying close attention to how each day goes and how to continue providing different options for anyone looking for work or uniform attire.

“Now is different, but it’s still something that you have to expect and so as time goes by you figure out what’s the balance, equilibrium, and from there you’re able to stay afloat,” Cohen said.



KTSM also reached out to area school districts about any changes to uniform requirements for students. El Paso ISD responded that it does not require uniforms during distance learning.

We have yet to hear back from other districts.