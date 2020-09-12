Local students create free online tutoring services for Borderland students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–High school students in both El Paso and Las Cruces created free online tutoring services to help students as hundreds continue school virtually.

At Coronado High School in El Paso, seniors Jordan Katz and Hamzeh Hamden created the program Student Tutors of El Paso, or STEP, to serve all El Paso area students grades 3rd through 12th.

“Prior to the pandemic Hamzeh and I would help our friends with their work a few hours a week and when the pandemic hit and online school happened we had some extra time on our hands and realized we could help more than just our friends and it was a joint effort we started together,” Katz said.

Hamzeh Hamdan (left) and Jordan Katz (right)

At first it was a volunteer project that started when classes were first moved online in March. But now the program has dozens of student-tutors and more pending.

“Our team is 27 people, however, to meet the increased demand we are training 10 tutors that applied this weekend,” Katz said.

The students said all students in the Borderland are able to book an appointment, not just those in EPISD.

The teens said they say a need for extra assistance with most schools being online only, leaving many students frustrated with technological errors or limited access to teachers.

“Somebody who may be confused about a specific concept can just book a session and we’ll explain it to them and theyll leave the session happy and they understood the concept,” Hamdan said.

For more information, or to sign up for tutoring CLICK HERE.

Up I-10 in Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Public Schools decided to go fully online in July, Student Advisory Council members, Stephen Ewing and Adelaide Olberding, came up with an online service to connect struggling elementary students with high school tutors.

Student Tutors are volunteers from Oñate, Centennial, Las Cruces High, Mayfield and Arrowhead Park Early College High School. Currently, LCPS has 94 students signed up as volunteers to tutor students K-5. Of those 94 qualified student tutors, at least 12 of the tutors are bilingual in English and Spanish.

“We have online manipulative tools like those counting blocks you use in elementary school there’s an online version of that so we can share on their screen,” Olberding said.

Beginning on Monday, September 14 tutoring will be offered in Math and English with bilingual offerings for each. Canvas learning support will also be offered to any students or parents who need it. Elementary students will self-enroll in a Canvas course containing the Zoom links for the daily tutoring sessions. Students can join the Canvas course from the below sign-up form or join link.

Tutors volunteer but must maintain a certain GPA.

“We had them list classes they’ve taken and each of the subject areas they are tutoring and many had advanced knowledge in math and English areas,” Ewing said.

An LCPS employee will host and supervise each tutoring session and parents are also encouraged to attend.

Students can sign up for unlimited 30-minute block sessions to efficiently accommodate each student’s learning needs in a small group. Tutors will be utilizing many of the Zoom meeting features such as: the sharing of their screen to facilitate the child’s learning, chat, and breakout rooms in combination with online learning resources.

But aside from the academic help, these teens say it’s the social connection students might be missing, they hope to provide.

“Having an older student motivating elementary students and their associating parents will really help the students stay engaged throughout the school year, even if it’s online they have something to look forward to,” Ewing said.