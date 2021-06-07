Local store helps girl collect donations for research of a rare type of epilepsy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Bloom is selling bath bombs shaped like Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome awareness ribbon to raise money on Lily Cadena’s behalf who suffers from this disease.

Lily Cadena,16, was diagnosed with LGS when she was just four years old. Her mom Tifni explains the disease is a rare type of epilepsy that causes different types of seizures that occur on a daily basis.

“Triggers are unique for every person. For her it’s the low pressure system, when she’s overly tired or overly stimulated,” explained Cadena, Lily’s mom.

She said Lily has to take a cocktail of medications that help her control the seizures, but there is still no cure for the disease.

Lily’s seizures sometimes cause her body to suddenly freeze and drop on the ground, often causing injuries, even with constant supervision.

“It limits her from doing things that she really loves and that’s the really sad part,” said Cadena, explaining how Lily loves to go to baseball games, but is often unable to because of her seizures.

Cadena says her other favorite activities are singing and dancing which requires the whole family to be on their feet.

“We have to watch her like a hawk while she is singing and dancing so she doesn’t fall and have a seizure, so it’s a family affair,” she said.

Cynthia Chavira is Cadena’s neighbor and the owner of a local store In Bloom.

She came together with Lily’s mom and created bath bombs shaped like an LGS awareness ribbon to raise funds on Lily’s behalf.

“I wanted to bring awareness to Lily’s situation and I know her parents go through a lot daily, and seeing them go through something so difficult puts in perspective the things that we don’t realize that are so easy for us daily,” said Chavira.

The proceedings from the bath bombs will be donated to the LGS Foundation, which Cadena says, is helping fund research of this disease.

Before Lily was diagnosed, Cadena and her husband visited many different doctors in the Borderland to find out what was happening to her. Cadena said any doctors will mistake this rare disease with common epilepsy.

They ended up finding a specialist in Phoenix, Az because El Paso doesn’t have a pediatric epileptologist.

Since Lily was diagnosed, Cadena said her husband stopped working to be able to take care of her, as she requires constant supervision.

With a plethora of medication and frequent doctor’s visits, Cadena explained, she finds herself in debt with over $10,000 each year and receives no help from the government.

She hopes their fundraiser will help in finding a cure for this debilitating disease and help more children be diagnosed sooner.

You can buy LGS bath bombs ($8) at In Bloom at 12301 Rojas Drive, preferably in cash as it makes donation transactions easier according to Chavira. All proceedings from the bath bombs will go to LGS Foundation in Lily’s name.