EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shrikanth Gadad, Ph.D., and Anna M. Eiring, Ph.D., assistant professors at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso, will receive research grants from the American Cancer Society. Their investigation focuses on understanding hormonal changes in breast cancer, as well as on how to advance cancer research and education.

The official announcement of the grants will be held next Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m., at the Medical Sciences Building, Auditorium B, on the TTUHSC Campus. The grants are made as part of the National Cancer Research Month.

The work of Dr. Gaddad and Dr. Eiring focuses on understanding the type of cancers that impact the borderland residents. Breast cancer and leukemia disproportionately affect Hispanic communities.