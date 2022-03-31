EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In its second year and with a new name, AR (Augmented Reality) Science Fair Climate Change Challenge, is expanding its territory for student entrants.

Formerly open to Texas and Paso del Norte region youth, entrants can now be from anywhere in the world.

The STTE Foundation puts forth this event. They have designed the competition to focus on the critical area of combatting climate change through energy transition solutions.

It goes without saying that climate change is here and what we do now is important to our future. This is just the beginning of STTE’s long-term strategy to try and change habits. One thing for sure, it starts with creating awareness. You can expect a gamified product built by our partner at Carnegie Mellon University. Joseph Sapien, STTE Executive Director

The first-ever endeavor introduces students to new technologies while supporting STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) learning. The competition aims to increase awareness of climate change via three entry tracks related to global issues of environmental sustainability, digital literacy and the future of smart cities.

Students must choose one of three tracks in which to compete for $15,000 in prizes. The Foundation will also showcase top science fair projects in an augmented reality book that will be distributed to promote.

Registration and Information: ARScienceFair.com

Partnering Sponsors: Microsoft and El Paso Electric

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.