Local school districts use new Texas Education Agency ‘Do Not Hire’ registry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas school districts can now check if potential hires are under any misconduct investigations. Campus administrators are now able to use a new tool when hiring teachers.

It’s called the ‘Do Not Hire’ registry. It alerts school districts if an applicant is under investigation of any misconduct.

Socorro ISD explains how they are implanting the new system.

“So really what they’re doing now is holding districts accountable to make sure that we are terminating those employees and letting them just resign,” Rudy Campoya, the Human Resources Officer for SISD said.

Before the ‘Do Not Hire’ registry went into effect, there was no central database of teacher investigations, and school districts would do their own background checks.

SISD said it will be helpful.

“In this case not only will we do the research but have the access to double check, apart from that I’m referring to new hires but the registry will apply to current employees,” Campoya.

The database is accessible to administration through an online portal but inputting an employee or applicant’s name.

“I was able to log in and see how it works so we could upload any educator misconduct that needs to be reported or if we need to search,” Campoya said.

But some are concerned, including Ross Moore with the American Federation of Teachers El Paso. In a statement, he said the registry raises the issues of due process, and said it could also misused by the districts.

SISD said resources such as surveillance should mediate that second concern.

“We use a lot of resources to make sure we are not falsely accusing or terminating an employee,” Compaya said.

As KTSM previously reported, a Tornillo High School teacher was arrested in last month on two counts of improper relationship with a student.

Local districts hope the new registry will help prevent this issue.

“We can screen our applicants and make sure we aren’t hiring the wrong individuals in our district being that student safety is our priority this is going to help with that,” Campoya said.