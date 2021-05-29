Local school districts say failing rates on the rise due to pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local school districts say failing rates are on the rise this year compared to previous years.

Areas school districts — including El Paso Independent School District, Socorro Independent School District and Ysleta Independent School District — said the pandemic brought on many more challenges for teachers and students this year.

At YISD, across the board, about 30 percent of students are failing one or more classes, with many of those being middle and high school students.

KTSM 9 News spoke with the three largest school districts in El Paso, which all say they have seen an increase in students struggling with grades.

Schools, however, mentioned how the pandemic had a huge effect on El Paso students as well as those across the country. All three districts said they’ve seen more failure rates in middle schools and high school, but also in elementary students too.

“So our current failure rights are higher than they were the previous year,” said YISD Associate Superintendent Brenda Chacon-Robles. “I think the definite change in location and the different circumstance going on at home also plays into everything. The community has gone through a lot this year.”

EPISD school leaders said that while they have seen students failing, they are working to help get them back on track.

“Right now, our immediate focus is our graduating seniors. We want to make sure we get those who have fallen behind so they are able to graduate with their cohorts,” said EPISD Chief Communications Officer Melissa Martinez. “We have intervention programs and processes happening for all grade levels, but especially right now we want to help those seniors so they can graduate on time.”

At SISD, teachers are preparing to help students going into the next school year.

“We are going to test them early so we know where those deficits are,” said SISD Chief Academic Officer Lucia Borrego. “And then were going to have the teacher accelerate instruction in the classroom so those concepts they missed are being spiraled in now so the kids don’t have that trauma of being retained.”

School districts said parents should reach out to their child’s school for additional resources if they believe their child is at risk of failing.

