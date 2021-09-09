Local school districts are still facing a bus driver shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local area school districts are still facing a shortage of bus drivers. While some school districts in Borderland do have enough bus drivers, many do not including El Paso ISD.

EPISD is looking to hire 50 more drivers right now. In comparison in 2019, EPISD said they only had 4 vacancies at the start of the school year.

The district has been working on different way to get the word out to potential drivers including job fairs and advertisements. The pay starts at $15.30 an hour and comes with benefits.

Drivers must pass a background check and have a commercial driver’s license. Now, an incentive the district offers is a training program to help applicants pass their test to get a CDL.

“This has been an issue for quit some time even pre pandemic and so several years ago we started a certification training program to assist prospective drivers and employees during the training process as an incentive to help people register and encourage them to sign up,” said EPISD Spokesperson Melissa Martinez.

At full staff, the district would have 231 bus drivers.

You can find the application by clicking here.