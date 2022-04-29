EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – While the U.S. Small Business Administration will kick off the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” on May 2, small business owners and entrepreneurs around the country will celebrate with local and regional events.

Locally, the El Paso District Office of SBA will honor local small business owners with a small private breakfast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Women’s Business Border Center’s Training Facility.

El Paso Small Business Week Winners

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award – Women Business Border Center

Encore Entrepreneur Of the Year – Helping Hands Handyman, LLC

Entrepreneur Success Award – Tropicana Properties II, LLC

Family-Owned SB of the Year – Economy Cash & Carry

Minority Small Business of the Year – Afterburn, LLC

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Paradigm Shift

Small Business Champion Awards

Financial Services Champion of the Year – West Star Bank

Minority Small Business Champion – Rosalyn Thornton, Legal Shield & ID Shield

Small Business Champion of the Year – Barbara Armendariz, Subaru of El Paso

Small Business Media Advocate of the Year – Shelby Hernandez, KTSM 9 News, Nexstar Broadcasting

Women in Business Champion – Alejandra Chavez, Thyme Matters, Inc.

“This event provides us with the opportunity to celebrate twelve hard-working local businesses who excelled during last year’s trying circumstances to improve their small businesses and make the El Paso community a better place,” organizers shared.

The SBA, along with SCORE, will co-host a free, four-day virtual summit featuring educational workshops, access to critical federal resources, and networking.

For more than 51 years, the SBA has taken the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

