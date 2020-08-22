Local restaurant sets up class space for employees’ kids to do virtual school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The popular Martita’s Lunch Box in East El Paso has set up a designated learning space for employees’ children to set up their laptops and tablets and attend virtual school.

Lunch Box owner Martin Rios said since restaurants continue to only allow 50 percent capacity, there is plenty of space to set up a “classroom” for the employees’ children.

“Once the girls(servers) found out that their kids had to go to virtual learning they were worried and concerned for child care and the learning,” Rios said.

El Paso ISD , Ysletsa ISD and Socorro ISD all are on online-only schedules for at least the first four weeks of school. The soonest in-person classes can possibly begin is September 8.

Abigail Cabral is the head server at The Lunch Box and has two children; one attending middle school and the other is in high school.

“I don’t think anyone has really thought about single moms or single dads or familes where both people have to work,” Cabral said.

Rios said they set up a room in the restaurant away from customers to space out the children at least six feet apart . He said he thought of the idea when he noticed his staff was worried about needing to cut on hours to be with their kids at home.

“A gesture so simple for us, my kids are grown I don’t have that concern but when they went virtual they had a lot of concerns so for me I’m grateful they are grateful so it shows, keep your employees happy and they will keep their customers happy,” Rios said.

For the parents, they said they are able to keep a close eye on their kids while working and just take quick breaks or have another server cover for them when the students need help.

“It has really taken a big weight off our shoulders,” Cabral said. “It helped us a lot by us being able to bring our kids here and we get to keep an eye on them especially and they’re not alone at the house.”

Rios said they would keep providing the space as long as it’s needed.

The employers also provide meals for the children so they don’t need to worry about bringing food.

“Honestly I am very grateful for the bosses they made this really easy for us just for the simple fact that my kids are with me and they provide their breakfast there lunch, they bought some basic school supplies, so I am grateful,” Cabral said.

Another local business has a similar setup. Early Bird Pediatric already has a daycare for employees’ children, but they are providing a tutor to come in and help those who are attending virtual school.

April Gutierrez, a speech pathologist at Early Bird Pediatric, said she almost didn’t even enroll her five-year-old son in school until her boss made those arrangements.

“I’m a single mom, I work full time and I was like I have no one to do this with him,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t able to have my son here and even like when I have breaks between patients, I can run and pop my head in and be like are you ok, is he doing his work?”