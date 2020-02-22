Local Restaurant owner remembers NMSU student Katie Sepich who was murdered in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) — Patricia Crawly the owner El Sombrero Patio Café, speaks out about Katie Sepich, a former employee of the restaurant who was murdered outside her home in 2003.

Crawly tells KTSM she grew close to Kaite and explained one August Sunday morning along with other employees were gathered at her home for a television marathon, when Katie never showed up.

She explained later that day she received a call from the police, informing her Katie had been killed. Watch the video above to hear what Crawly had to say.