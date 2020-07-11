Local pet groomers face threats after the death of a puppy at a different shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Other pet grooming shops named Happy Paws, are receiving threats from the public after a local family accused a different Happy Paws shop of killing their puppy.

As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso family said they took the four-month-old puppy to Happy Paws of El Paso Pet Grooming located in far east El Paso on Edgemere.

Sergio Moreno, the owner of Happy Paws Dog Grooming on George Dieter said they have the same name but are not affiliated with that location.

Moreno explains there are multiple Happy Paws grooming shops in El Paso, but he recently took ownership of the George Dieter location in March.

KTSM spoke with the owner of the Happy Paws location accused of killing the puppy. The owner Amarige Azzam said her family owns only two locations, the one on Edgemere and one on Dyer in Central El Paso.

Moreno said his shop was receiving calls every two minutes from people bashing their business, using profanity, and some even threatening to set their building on fire.

Another shop with the same name, nearly 700 miles away in Corpus Christi, Texas said they’ve also received threats.

The Corpus Christi shop owner said she had to post on Facebook explaining to the public her shop is in Corpus Christi, and she didn’t even know about what happened at the El Paso location.

Azzam said her shop is cooperating with police, providing the surveillance video of the incident, and had fired the accused employee once she learned of the incident.