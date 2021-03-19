Local pediatric clinic part of Moderna vaccine clinical trial for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– An El Paso pediatrician and his clinic are participating in Moderna’s vaccine study focusing on children.

Doctor Jorge Sainz from Pininos Pediatric Clinic in West El Paso is the only clinic in El Paso participating in the nationwide and global study.

Moderna is hoping its COVID-19 vaccine can help children.

On Tuesday, Moderna, the company behind one of the FDA-approved, two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, announced that participants have received their first dose in a new trial focused on children under the age of 12.

Dr. Sainz said his clinic was invited to participate by Moderna. He said he thinks it’s because they have an extensive urgent care center part of their clinic on-site.

“We have the ability to monitor the patients in an ICU scale so it is probably peculiar if not exclusive in the way we have than any other setting in the city,” Sainz said.

Moderna is calling this Phase 2/3 study the “KidCOVE” study of mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Sainz said about 6,000 children will participate in the study overall, including some local children from the Borderland.

“We will have children that will be participating in it and they will be representing our community directly,” Sainz said.

The study will look at the safety, tolerability, effectiveness and possible reactions of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

“So this is incredibly relevant and significant for El Paso pediatric community where we’ll be able to actually deliver the vaccines,” Sainz said.

Children participating in El Paso must already be patients at the clinic and it is up to parents of eligible children to enroll in the study.

“We actually will be selecting children from age 6 to 12 will be the oldest, they will be getting the actual vaccine,” Sainz said.

From there. he said they will then move to children ages 2-6 and then down to six months old.

Sainz said in the El Paso community, it would be beneficial for children to receive the vaccine along with adults in order to reach a more “normal” life sooner.

“Our economy and our growth and well being is all related to them being able to participate in children activities, school, sports and everything else. It is very important to have vaccinated children and teachers in order to open up in a safely matter,” Sainz said.