Local parents enroll kids in charter schools so they can return to face-to-face instruction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–As the City of El Paso’s mandate delaying in-person instruction expired on Labor Day, some local families are looking for options for their children to return to in-person instruction.

Clint Chamales, a father of two elementary-grade sons, said for his children, it was a charter school that was the best option.

Chamales said his first and second grade sons were previously enrolled in the El Paso Independent School District. However, EPISD has not announced when students will begin returning to class for face-to-face learning.

EPISD said it is reviewing options as it monitors along with local and state health officials. The District received an approved four-week extension to continue classes remotely after Labor Day. In the meantime, EPISD is asking parents to submit a survey with their preferences for fully online, daily in-person or a staggered (hybrid) version of the two.

Chamales pulled his children out of their EPISD school and enrolled them in the Linguistics Academy of El Paso charter school, which welcomed students back to campus on Tuesday.

“Sitting at a desk and looking at an iPad for 6-7 hours, some breaks in between, that just aren’t sufficient, it just wasn’t sustainable so we made the decision to pull them out of the El Paso Independent School district and put them in something that offered face to face education,” Chamales said.

He said the children must practice social distancing and wear masks all day with the exception of lunch and PE.

Chamales said this option was the better choice for his kids and family but adds he hope he can return his children to their original school district when they begin allowing students back on campus.