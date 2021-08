A file photo of plants. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Children in the community have a chance to learn more about plants.

Mustard Seed Cafe is hosting an Educational Children’s Day to teach kids how plants grow and what parts to eat.

Children will also have chance to taste different veggies and receive free books.

The event is happening at 201 E. Sunset Rd. on Saturday August 21 from 8-11am.

It is free.