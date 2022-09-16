EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants.

The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. Gomez hope to return Saturday to give the migrants something cold to eat, such as ice cream.

“They’re here for a short while so we gotta come together as a family, as our church says, destiny, we gotta come together as a family and be here for these people.” Co-founder of Operation Hope, Angel Gomez

