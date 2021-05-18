Local organization collecting fans for those in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Extreme Weather Task Force is collecting fans to help those in need stay cool this summer.

The organization is taking fan donations to help those who are most vulnerable, such as seniors, those with disabilities and young children, as it begins to heat up. The organization said it’s already getting requests for fans.

“Our partners at 211 are already taking calls for fan requests,” said Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist and EWTF Chair. “We want people to know the EWTF is actively working on providing fans to the most vulnerable in our community who have no air conditioning in their homes.”

The EWTF has delivered more than 10,000 free electric box fans to qualifying elderly and needy families in the community since 2004. The organization currently has about 200 fans in their inventory.

To donate new fans, drop them off any time at local fire stations in El Paso and Horizon City. Those in need of a fan who meet EWTF criteria should call 211.

To ensure that family, friends and neighbors are safe this summer, EWTF encourages people to check in daily with an elderly or disabled person during heatwaves.

Corporate and monetary donations are welcome payable to the APS Silver Star Board. The APS Silver Star Board mailing address is 401 E. Franklin Ave, Suite 350, Attention Grace Ortiz, and El Paso, Texas 79901.

Project BRAVO, your local Community Action Program, is currently accepting applications for utility assistance, weatherization and air conditioner repairs/startups. Households in El Paso County can receive up to $1,600 in electric, gas, and/or propane payments. Visit www.projectbravo.org to apply online or call (915) 562-4100 for more information.

