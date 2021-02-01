Local officials critique Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State address

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Governor Greg Abbott delivered his State of the State address Monday night, focusing on conservative bases such as abortion, protecting the Second Amendment and securing the border. However, local elected officials said they felt it was a missed opportunity to address pandemic recovery.

“We didn’t hear enough on covid, I think covid recovery needs to be the most important thing we do as a state,” State Senator Cesar Blanco said.

Blanco said some key moments that stood out to him, the push for key investments in education, expanding broadband and expanding telemedicine. However, he said the pandemic and a plan for recovery should’ve been at the forefront.

“People are dying, people are losing their jobs and small businesses are closing and kids need educational opportunities,” Blanco said.

Governor Abbott touted vaccine distribution and the push to reopen the economy but local officials said they wanted more focus on recovery in hard-hit communities as well as the state as a whole.

“I don’t feel like he’s in touch with us here in El Paso,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

Judge Samaniego said a bi-national approach is needed for border communities like El Paso and Juarez and many other border cities across Texas. He said it’s a topic not recognized by Abbott.

“If we’re not doing that then there’s always going to be that internection that’s going to create a surge and in the future we’ll have more challenges,” Samaniego said.

Judge Samaniego recognized the assistance from the state in El Paso such as treatment centers, but adds the same response to other Texas cities won’t work the same way for the Borderland.

“We’re not rejecting his help or what he’s saying what I’m rejecting is his lack of clear pure understanding of the uniqueness we face in El Paso,” Samaniego said.