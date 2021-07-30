Local nurses reach collective bargaining agreement with HCA

Nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19, Friday, July 16, 2021. Southwest Missouri is seeing a surge in Delta variant cases, with hospitals nearing capacity and requesting help from the state for staffing and an alternative care site. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of healthcare workers in El Paso have reached an agreement with HCA on a new collective bargaining contract.

Registered nurses from Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center on Thursday night decided on an agreement with HCA, National Nurses Organizing Committee-Texas (NNOC), which is an affiliate of National Nurses United.

The nurses will vote on whether to ratify the contract during membership meetings Sunday and Monday.

The agreement covers 250 registered nurses at Del Sol and 270 at Las Palmas.

“We are gratified to have achieved important improvements, especially additional health and safety protections for patients and nurses in the face of yet another Covid-19 pandemic surge,” said Las Palmas RN Juan Anchondo. Terms of the agreement will be available following the membership votes.

The settlements are pursuant to a tentative agreement made earlier this week for registered nurses at HCA’s Corpus Christi Medical Center and Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, in addition to new contracts approved by NNOC registered nurses at HCA hospitals in Florida and North Carolina in recent weeks.

