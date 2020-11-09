Local nonprofit hosts virtual ‘wine and wellness’ fundraiser to support mental health services

EL PASO, Texas — Ensuring access to mental health care has never been more important to the Borderland. In a little more than a year, El Paso has undergone significant and traumatic changes that include the Aug. 3 mass shooting, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing civil unrest across the country.

On Thursday, the El Paso Child Guidance Center will be hosting a virtual wine and wellness fundraiser to support their ongoing efforts to provide quality mental health care to children and families, regardless of ability to pay.

The online fundraiser is sponsored by El Paso Electric and will include a bespoke charcuterie board from Fig+Brie, as well as two bottles of wine.

The event invites guests to select one of the five following wellness-centered topics that will be hosted by staff in five separate breakout rooms:

Take-Five: Five-Minute Stress Busters

Slow Your Role: A Guide to Mindfulness

Get Centered: Guided Meditation

Be Nice to Yourself: Practicing Self-Compassion

Get Moving: An Intro to Body-Based Therapy

A silent auction will also be held that includes donations from local businesses and restaurants.

Proceeds from the event go directly to the El Paso Child Guidance Center.

To register for the event, click here. To make a donation, click here.

The World Health Organization reports the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating affect on children’s health and safety as family violence and online bullying is on the rise.

According to WHO:

“A third of the global population is on COVID-19 lockdown, and school closures have impacted more than 1.5 billion children. Movement restrictions, loss of income, isolation, overcrowding and high levels of stress and anxiety are increasing the likelihood that children experience and observe physical, psychological and sexual abuse at home — particularly those children already living in violent or dysfunctional family situations. And while online communities have become central to maintain many children’s learning, support and play, it is also increasing their exposure to cyberbullying, risky online behavior and sexual exploitation.

The situation is aggravated by children’s lack of access to school friends, teachers, social workers and the safe space and services that schools provide. The most vulnerable children – including refugees, migrants, and children who are internally displaced, deprived of liberty, living without parental care, living on the street and in urban slums, with disabilities, and living in conflict-affected areas — are a particular concern.”

The El Paso Child Guidance Center is a leading resource in the community that offers trauma-informed care to children, teens and families.

Licensed and experienced providers offer support in managing grief, abuse, anxiety, depression and other stressors.

The System of Care Services Department provides support to parents, teachers and other caregivers interacting directly with youth to mitigate negative mental health effects in schools and at home.

System of Care Services include:

Training

Consultation

Engagement and Outreach

Community Partnerships

Peer Services

