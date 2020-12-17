Local non-profit giving away baby items for Christmas season

In this June 11, 2020, photo Lourdes Sherby, center, with Guadalupe Family Services, hands diapers to Louisa Peralta in Camden, N.J. “I think we’re received a lot better than we used to be,” said Sgt. Dekel Levy, 41, as he helped hand out diapers to a steady stream of young mothers Thursday afternoon at Guadalupe Family Service. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local non-profit Guiding Star El Paso is giving away baby items to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, the organization will be handing out free diapers, wipes and other essentials at its location, 1420 E. Rio Grande Ave. (use back entrance) to parents with children 3 years and younger, as well as to expectant mothers.

This 501(c)(3) nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center will continue to connect eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items for their families.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s services, visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org.

