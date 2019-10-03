Local non-profit demands driver accountability amid several deadly crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A local non-profit organization is demanding change to traffic roadways after an overnight hit & run in the Lower Valley that left a bicyclist dead.

Police say 59-year old Hector Leyva was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle around 2 Wednesday morning.

Local non-profit Velo Paso said they are fed up with crashes leaving vulnerable travelers dead.

Policy Director of Velo Paso, Scott White, said the problem stems from driver inattention.

“They will not be looking for vulnerable road users people who walk, bike use the scooters and whatnot, they’re only really looking at other things that are car size or bigger,” White said.

Velo Paso points to the rising numbers of overall traffic-related deaths in El Paso. According to EPPD the city is at 48 traffic deaths in 2019 so far.

“We as vulnerable users can do everything right but if that person is not paying attention, under the influence, if they are speeding and can’t judge the distance properly, we can’t help that,” White said.

Velo Paso also caution cyclists to always make themselves visible but the group adds this does nothing if drivers don’t pay attention.

“You have to be more responsible for your safety, you have to wear special clothing so its high vis or reflective all of those things put the responsibility on the vulnerable road user where’s the responsibility for the driver,” White said.